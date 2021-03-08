Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $87.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Westlake Chemical traded as high as $93.96 and last traded at $93.66, with a volume of 5603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.40.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

In other news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $2,908,725.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,700.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,936,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 594,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 56,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

