Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Director G Stephen Finley Purchases 4,000 Shares

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Director G Stephen Finley bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $831.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

