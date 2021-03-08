WHALE 1-Day Volume Tops $1.70 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $167.57 million and $1.70 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE token can now be purchased for approximately $31.98 or 0.00062026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded up 39.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WHALE alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.10 or 0.00457863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00076036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00080381 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00452689 BTC.

WHALE Token Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WHALE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WHALE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.