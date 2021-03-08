Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 110,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.81. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $125,129,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,735,000 after buying an additional 1,708,205 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after buying an additional 1,003,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

