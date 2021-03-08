WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 151% Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 151% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $3.77 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.15 or 0.00004019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00019017 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011663 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005965 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008669 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 912,272,650 coins and its circulating supply is 712,272,669 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

