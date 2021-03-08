WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000.

Shares of WHF opened at $14.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $15.07.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.42%.

