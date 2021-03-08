WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Trading 5.2% Higher

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) shares traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $17.91. 639,974 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 412,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 75.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,841 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 19.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at $685,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

