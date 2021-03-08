William Blair Comments on Autolus Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.49. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $323.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 37,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

