William Blair Comments on Box, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BOX in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BOX’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOX. DA Davidson downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

BOX stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 174,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 144,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in BOX by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 205,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

