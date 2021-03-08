William Blair Comments on Eargo, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Eargo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Eargo’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

EAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eargo in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of EAR opened at $55.67 on Monday. Eargo has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

