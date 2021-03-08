William Blair Initiates Coverage on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.
Shares of SGFY opened at $28.31 on Monday. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $40.79.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
