William Blair Initiates Coverage on TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT)

Research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

TIXT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,400. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $33.60.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

