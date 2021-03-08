William Blair Weighs in on Certara, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Certara in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Certara’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CERT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

