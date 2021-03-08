William Blair Weighs in on CRA International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CRA International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

CRAI stock opened at $66.16 on Monday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $21.96 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $514.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 523.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRA International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

