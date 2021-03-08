William Chalmers Sells 528,826 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 41.45 ($0.54) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 36.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.37 billion and a PE ratio of 34.43. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 45 ($0.59).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

LLOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 39.67 ($0.52).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

