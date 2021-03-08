William Thomas Holland Acquires 17,500 Shares of CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director William Thomas Holland bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$297,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 706,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,017,640.

William Thomas Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, William Thomas Holland bought 50,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, William Thomas Holland bought 50,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$912,500.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, William Thomas Holland bought 96,100 shares of CI Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,585,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Thomas Holland acquired 3,900 shares of CI Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,765.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, William Thomas Holland acquired 150,000 shares of CI Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00.

CIX traded up C$0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$17.52. The company had a trading volume of 641,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,054. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.21. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of C$10.53 and a 12-month high of C$20.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective (up from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

