WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.14 Million

Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) will announce sales of $419.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $429.18 million and the lowest is $409.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $255.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

WSC opened at $26.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,252,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,366,000 after buying an additional 8,381,684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $64,429,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $46,381,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,675,000 after buying an additional 2,083,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $43,090,000. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

