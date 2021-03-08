Wings (WINGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.90 Million

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Wings token can now be bought for $0.0790 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 123.9% higher against the US dollar. Wings has a market cap of $7.90 million and approximately $81,534.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00060463 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00818450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00041721 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

