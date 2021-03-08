WINk (WIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.01 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, WINk has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. WINk has a market cap of $67.26 million and $7.01 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00012944 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 60% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.