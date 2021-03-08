Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.48

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.48 and last traded at $76.36, with a volume of 7968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

