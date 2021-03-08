Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.48

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.48 and last traded at $76.36, with a volume of 7968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.96.
Several research analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.
The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71.
In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
Winnebago Industries Company Profile (NYSE:WGO)
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
