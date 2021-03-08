WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on WETF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 315,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 88,328 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $6.00 on Monday. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $898.90 million, a P/E ratio of -54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.52.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

