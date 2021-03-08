Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.39

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.32, with a volume of 23891 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182 in the last three months. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,242,000 after buying an additional 297,172 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after buying an additional 733,154 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,426,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,537,000 after buying an additional 41,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,973,000 after buying an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,290,000 after buying an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

