WOM Protocol Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

