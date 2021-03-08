Woodcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $739,520.42 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $739,520.42 and $90,627.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0920 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Woodcoin

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

