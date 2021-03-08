Wootrade 1-Day Volume Tops $21.08 Million (WOO)

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Wootrade token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wootrade has a market cap of $93.60 million and $21.08 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wootrade has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00459236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00076606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00080297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00457573 BTC.

About Wootrade

Wootrade’s total supply is 2,873,566,213 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,461,851 tokens. The official website for Wootrade is woo.network . The official message board for Wootrade is woo.network/blog

Buying and Selling Wootrade

