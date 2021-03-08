Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Up 12.9%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price shot up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $15.50. 47,579,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 24,093,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.
WKHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.
The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77.
In other Workhorse Group news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,317,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.