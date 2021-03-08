Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Up 12.9%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price shot up 12.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $15.50. 47,579,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 24,093,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

WKHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.77.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $332,131.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,317,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,439,625. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 271.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

