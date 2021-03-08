Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $13.73 on Monday. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Fleming sold 164,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $3,612,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 399,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Schrader sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $332,131.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

