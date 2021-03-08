World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 161.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.22% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 40.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 250.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 14.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 483,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after buying an additional 60,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

WWE stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

