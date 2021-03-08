Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.15

Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.15 and last traded at $69.11, with a volume of 5016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $731.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

