Wownero (WOW) Market Cap Hits $3.05 Million

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for $0.0857 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wownero has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $3.05 million and $5,802.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $235.59 or 0.00461055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00067503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00059688 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.53 or 0.00799486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00026893 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

