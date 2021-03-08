WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) Sets New 1-Year High at $911.00

Shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) (LON:WPP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 911 ($11.90) and last traded at GBX 905.80 ($11.83), with a volume of 675591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 888.20 ($11.60).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WPP plc (WPP.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on WPP plc (WPP.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of WPP plc (WPP.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 888.18 ($11.60).

The company has a market cap of £11.12 billion and a PE ratio of -4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 822 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 728.01.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

