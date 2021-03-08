Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Achieves Market Cap of $437,411.43

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 82.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $437,411.43 and approximately $493.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $6.67 or 0.00012946 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $235.29 or 0.00456897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00076156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00459609 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

