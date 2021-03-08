Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $415.76 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for $234.19 or 0.00459870 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $415.76 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $234.58 or 0.00460625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00067217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00076140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00080382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00050954 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.52 or 0.00450689 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,892,488 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars.

