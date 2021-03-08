Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Achieves Market Cap of $797,242.86 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $797,242.86 and $37,369.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be purchased for $415.01 or 0.00825401 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.37 or 0.00464134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00067565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00076454 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00081379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00050944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.00452615 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 tokens. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.