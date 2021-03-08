Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Hits Market Cap of $90.62 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $90.62 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for $54.04 or 0.00103814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.50 or 0.00460096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00066873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00076289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00079661 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.00462771 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Token Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

