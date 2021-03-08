Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Trading Up 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties token can now be bought for approximately $610.37 or 0.01139122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $207,524.84 and approximately $11,486.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.09 or 0.00457401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00067867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00047137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00076005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00078215 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00468842 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Profile

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Token Trading

