WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.13

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.13 and last traded at $55.04, with a volume of 63005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $23,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 144.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 430,894 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,708,000 after buying an additional 370,504 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,959,000 after buying an additional 252,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 134,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

