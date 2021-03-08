W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for W&T Offshore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE WTI opened at $4.58 on Monday. W&T Offshore has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $649.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 150.3% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

