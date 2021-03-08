W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Down 6.8%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price was down 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 8,897,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,940,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $605.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 504,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 177,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 18,856 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 594,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 442,003 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 404,367 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.