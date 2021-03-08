WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.84

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.84 and last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 31408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WW shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on WW International in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. On average, research analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares in the company, valued at $94,188,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,369,646 shares of company stock valued at $41,039,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WW International by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,088,000 after acquiring an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WW International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after acquiring an additional 262,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of WW International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 42,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WW International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of WW International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

