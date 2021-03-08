Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $63,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH opened at $65.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -135.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $68.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

