Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,459 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.15% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $63,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,078,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $65.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.