Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $133.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.32.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

