Xaya Trading 25% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and approximately $1,322.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xaya has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,964,706 coins and its circulating supply is 45,822,579 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.