Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stake Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 61.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,019,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,127 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 632,273 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 73.4% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,400,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,647,000 after purchasing an additional 592,590 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,806,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,997,000 after purchasing an additional 365,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,093,000 after purchasing an additional 323,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $61.35 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

