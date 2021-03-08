Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 399,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 638,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

XBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.31% of Xenetic Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

