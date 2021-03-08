Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.80.

Several research firms have commented on XENE. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $19.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.32 million, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

