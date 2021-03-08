Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC cut its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,024 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $120,108,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in Xilinx by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 959,796 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $136,070,000 after buying an additional 252,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Xilinx by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 26,770 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $119.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.81 and a 200-day moving average of $126.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

