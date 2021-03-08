XMax Price Up 23.7% Over Last Week (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One XMax token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a total market cap of $6.12 million and $3.09 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XMax has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00059424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.03 or 0.00799525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00026692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00041235 BTC.

About XMax

XMax is a token. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,232,128,566 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

Buying and Selling XMax

