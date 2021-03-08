XP (NASDAQ:XP) Trading Down 8%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s stock price was down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.54. Approximately 1,250,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,334,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get XP alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in XP by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,153,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,718,091 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XP by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,851,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,502 shares during the period. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,732,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its holdings in XP by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 2,488,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XP by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,111,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,530 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XP Company Profile (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.