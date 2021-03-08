XP (NASDAQ:XP) Trading Down 8%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)’s stock price was down 8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.54. Approximately 1,250,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,334,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. XP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.
The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.37.
XP Company Profile (NASDAQ:XP)
XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.
Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.